



Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Youth Movement has asked the party’s National Executive Committee (Nec) to suspend or dismiss Secretary General, Gustave Kaliwo, accusing him of creating divisions in the party.

The call comes before the party’s Nec meeting scheduled for today.

The call is made in the petition they addressed to the party’s President, Lazarus Chakwera, in Lilongwe on Friday.

In the petition, in which Kaliwo’s resignation is the first demand, the movement says it is tired of the confusion that is rocking the party, attributing that to Kaliwo’s conduct.

In the petition, delivered through Deputy Secretary General, Eisenhower Mkaka, the movement faults Kaliwo for working with former district leaders who dragged the party to court over changes made to the Nec on August 27, 2015, instead of challenging the matter in court.

They said they were surprised with that considering that it was Kaliwo himself who announced the reconstitution of the Nec.

Chairperson of the movement, Ishmael Ndaila Onani, said if Kaliwo cannot resign from his position, then the Nec should act.

“In view of the above facts, we demand immediate resignation of the Secretary General, Mr. Gustave Kaliwo from his position within seven days. Failure to do so, we ask the Nec of the Malawi Congress Party to suspend or dismiss him from his position. After all, he was not elected at the convention. He is an appointed SG [Secretary General],” Onani said.

Mkaka promised to deliver the petition to Chakwera.

“This petition has been addressed to the president. My duty will be to take it to him and he will decide on what to do next,” Mkaka told the members of the movement.

Kaliwo could not be reached for comment. However, recently, when the party’s members of Parliament demanded that he should be suspended, he said he could not respond to issues that are going to him through the media.

He said people should raise issues with him, instead of taking them to the media.





