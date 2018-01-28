Mzuni on Saturday held executive committee elections which saw Albert Mtungambera Harawa retaining his position as chairperson.

Harawa retained his position as he faced no competitor during the elections.

Most people who got positions in the new executive committee also went unopposed.

They include vice chairperson Baxter Chirambo, general secretary Donex Chilongo, his deputy Chimango Nyasulu, treasure Ndaziona Munthali and his vice Grecious Mnyenyembe.

Committee members are Ephraim Nyirenda, Wezzie Shawa, and Edison Makiyi.

The executive committee also includes two student representatives Tendon Masayi and Mcbin Simwelwa who also went in unopposed.

In his acceptance speech, Harawa said he is happy to retain into the position.

“Am just humbled because it appears people have tried this position of chairmanship and they found that it’s very difficult, and am happy as well to maintain my position,” he said.

Harawa said during the new term he will focus on coming up with income generating activities to get funds that will complement the money that Mzuzu University gives the club.

“If we can do activities that can bring money that could help a lot in keeping the club alive, so we are going to work hard to achieve these things,” said Harawa.

The elected committee will work for a period of one year.