



Nation Publications Limited (NPL) swept all individual awards in the print media category during the 2017 TNM Super League Awards Gala at Sunbird Mount Soche in Blantyre on Friday night.

Sports editor Garry Chirwa emerged the best columnist while senior news analyst Joy Ndovi and Bobby Kabango grabbed the best journalist and best photojournalist awards, respectively.

“It is a big honour to win individual accolades in a flagship football league. It demonstrates our commitment as NPL to publishing credible and well-researched articles on top of providing high quality pictures, is being appreciated. We will strive to continue doing better,” said Chirwa who also won the best print media journalist in the Airtel Top 8.

In electronic category (radio) Frank Kandu of Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) reigned supreme as Lucy Kadzongwe of Rainbow Television (TV) emerged as best reporter in the electronic (TV) section.

The best TV cameraman accolade went to Winfred Fanuel of Joy TV whereas Richard Tiyesi of Timveni Sports and MBC’s Patrick Simango got the best online reporter and the best radio commentator awards, correspondingly.

TNM acting chief executive officer Eric Valentine and Super League of Malawi (Sulom) president Innocent Bottomani said they appreciate the role the media has played in promoting the elite league since the mobile network service providers’ inaugural sponsorship in 2006.

