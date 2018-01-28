



There is duplication of work in the parliamentary committees’ investigations into the alleged fraud at Malawi Embassy in Kenya.

While the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament wants to fly to Kenya to investigate the alleged fraud at the Malawi Embassy in the country, Parliamentary Committee of International Relations says it will soon meet officials from the embassy to probe the same alleged fraud.

Chairperson of Public Accounts Committee (Pac) of Parliament, Alekeni Menyani, said in an interview his committee will fly to Kenya because it was not satisfied with what the controlling officer at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told them regarding the alleged fraud.

Menyani said Public Audit Act gives his committee all the powers to provide oversight role and conduct investigations where mismanagement of public funds is reported.

“We are just waiting for the Office of the President and Cabinet for a go ahead because we will go with officials from OPC. The government is also interested to know what happened to the money because we are talking about billions stolen over a long period of time,” he said.

But while Pac is planning the trip, Parliamentary Committee on International Relations is also probing the same alleged fraud.

Chairperson of the committee Alex Major said the committees are looking into different sides of the fraud.

Major said while Pac is looking at different figures and procedures his committee is looking at governance side of the expenditures.

“There is no confusion here. We are all doing the same work but in different parts. They (Pac) are looking at the actual money how it was used and all that but we are looking at the administration side of it,” he said.

In an earlier interview, Malawi Law Society has doubted abilities of the parliamentary committees to conduct such investigations.

“Parliament has broad powers. It can call anyone, subpoena documents and punish anyone who does not comply during their investigations. However, the question is whether the committee has the ability





Source link