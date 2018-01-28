Newly promoted Karonga United have said that they are in the TNM Super League to stay and not to be punching bags.

Chairperson of the club Alufeyo Chipanga Banda said they are ready to withstand the heat in the Super League as they will build a strong team capable of avoiding relegation.

“We are geared this time around, and we want to assure you that this time around we are not going as tourists or punching bags where teams will be collecting points from us. We are doing everything to poach good players in order to remain in the Super League,” he said.

He added that the club’s target is to buy more than six players to beef up the squad.

At the moment, Karonga have roped in Christopher Mtambo from Chitipa United and another player from Blantyre United.

“There are others but it’s too early to mention them,” said Banda.

Karonga are expected to play friendly matches against Chilumba Barracks, Bolero and Rumphi Pirates as one way of identifying players.