



Nyasa Big Bullets left-back Emmanuel Zoya enjoyed a double dose of good news on Friday. He made the grade at Zambian top league side Red Arrows after two-week trials.

On the same day, he was also named 2017 TNM Super League defender of the season.

Zoya is set to start contract talks with Arrows tomorrow in Lusaka.

In a telephone interview with Nation on Sunday from Lusaka yesterday, Zoya said the team had over 20 foreign players on trials and only picked eight.

“I thank God for this. It was not easy since there were over 50 of us on trials, including local players. I am really excited about it,” he said.

Zoya said after finalising contractual talks with Arrows he will return home to await completion of an agreement between the two clubs.

“As you know, I have a contract with Nyasa Big Bullets which is expiring this year, so I need to wait for the outcome of the talks.”

He will become the second Malawian in the Zambian top-flight league after former team-mate Dalitso Sailesi who plays for Lusaka Dynamos.

Zoya, who joined Bullets alongside John ‘Kintu’ Lanjesi two seasons ago, scored seven goals for Bullets last season.

The post Zoya passes trials at Zambian club appeared first on The Nation Online.





