The dark days of the Malawi Congress Party are still with us. Our elders being the wise they have always been throughout history could never have been any right: just because a hyena changes habitats, it does not cease being a hyena. A hyena is a hyena all the same. A party founded on blood, serviced by tyranny and fuelled by dictatorship will not change simply because it is in a new dispensation. Not even new leadership will change it. It will still remain dictatorial, tyrannical and blood-thirsty as it has always been.

The news that the opposition Malawi Congress Party has suspended its own members simply for disagreeing with its czar Reverend Lazarus Chakwera did not come as a shock to some of us who lived through the tyranny of the MCP and witnessed the deaths and exiles of our friends who had decided to disagree with the party.

Those of us for whom MCP old days are not just records in a book but are real experiences of life laughed the last time Chakwera pretended to extend an olive branch to the people he has finally decided to start firing from the party in a slow motion.

When the media went to town lauding Chakwera as a true leader for his fake forgiveness of the people they term ‘nkholokolo’, we who are versed in the ways of MCP laughed and did bet with a few lunatics who believe the nonsense of change and rebranding from MCP. We knew that as long as MCP still lies on those atrocious cornerstones, nothing was going to happen. That olive branch would only be for PR purposes and nothing beyond that. Now we are vindicated.

Just this week, the MCP has decided to start pruning off the people who challenged the dictatorial approach of its Reverend leader. For in begging that the constitution of the party be respected and asking Chakwera to walk-the-talk of rebuilding the party, Deputy President of the party Richard Msowoya and the General Secretary Gustav Kaliwo have both been axed together with others. Only their political murder is being done slowly, served as a suspension now while around the corner is their dismissal.

It is a sad period for democracy. It is also a sad period for those who believed that the old MCP has rebranded. However this is a blessing in disguise. Malawians who thought that Chakwera represents a new brand of leadership that only reeks of Christian forgiveness of turning the other cheek when provoked can now see the real Chakwera.

In a few words, the real Chakwera is not the one whom you imagined to be. The real Chakwera is not the new face of politics. The real Chakwera is not a man who will be any different from what MCP has always been about.

The real Chakwera is a man whose political career rests on vindictiveness, violence, witch-hunting, tyranny and in one word it is ‘dictatorship’.

Forget the Pastor who would be different from all the stealing, thieving and killing politicians you have ever known in MCP. This is a Pastor who wants to restore the MCP order that saw Malawians being killed on political grounds, that saw any voice of dissent being sent into exile or ending into Mikuyu or being food for the crocodiles if they are not fit candidates for staged accidents.

The MCP wrangles which are political tests were nothing huge. With an experienced leader who has people management skills, they were problems that would have been handled in days. Any politician worth his salt and who embraces pillars of democracy other than cornerstones of terror and tyranny on whose peaks lives were lost would know that the best way of handling such grievances is by talking to the aggrieved.

Instead Chakwera in a futuristic display of what he thinks is the best way to manage crisis unleashes his fangs and sends young boys to intimidate the opponents. He presides over a crucifixion of voice of reason from overzealous supporters online and offline, letting a despicable banner that nearly calls for the lynching of his Secretary General be welcoming into a venue that should have been open even to those frustrated.

You can only be sad if you are MCP that the true colours of Chakwera are emerging at a time that getting back into government seemed a reality. However if you are a patriot then the recent Kangaroo Court Chakwera mounted in Lilongwe should be good news as you now know the man whom not to vote for.

If Chakwera with powers of a party President can decide exile contrary voices, what would a Chakwera with the Police and Army in his pockets do to critics? That should be the question you should ask yourself before you start selling a fake idea of a rebranded MCP. A look into Chakwera as a leader: kill all who disagree with me.

The dark days of the Malawi Congress Party are still with us. Our elders being the wise they have always been throughout history could never have been any right: just because a hyena changes habitats, it does not cease being a hyena. A hyena is a hyena all the same. A party founded on blood, serviced by tyranny and fuelled by dictatorship will not change simply because it is in a new dispensation. Not even new leadership will change it. It will still remain dictatorial, tyrannical and blood-thirsty as it has always been.

The news that the opposition Malawi Congress Party has suspended its own members simply for disagreeing with its czar Reverend Lazarus Chakwera did not come as a shock to some of us who lived through the tyranny of the MCP and witnessed the deaths and exiles of our friends who had decided to disagree with the party.

Those of us for whom MCP old days are not just records in a book but are real experiences of life laughed the last time Chakwera pretended to extend an olive branch to the people he has finally decided to start firing from the party in a slow motion.

When the media went to town lauding Chakwera as a true leader for his fake forgiveness of the people they term ‘nkholokolo’, we who are versed in the ways of MCP laughed and did bet with a few lunatics who believe the nonsense of change and rebranding from MCP. We knew that as long as MCP still lies on those atrocious cornerstones, nothing was going to happen. That olive branch would only be for PR purposes and nothing beyond that. Now we are vindicated.

Just this week, the MCP has decided to start pruning off the people who challenged the dictatorial approach of its Reverend leader. For in begging that the constitution of the party be respected and asking Chakwera to walk-the-talk of rebuilding the party, Deputy President of the party Richard Msowoya and the General Secretary Gustav Kaliwo have both been axed together with others. Only their political murder is being done slowly, served as a suspension now while around the corner is their dismissal.

It is a sad period for democracy. It is also a sad period for those who believed that the old MCP has rebranded. However this is a blessing in disguise. Malawians who thought that Chakwera represents a new brand of leadership that only reeks of Christian forgiveness of turning the other cheek when provoked can now see the real Chakwera.

In a few words, the real Chakwera is not the one whom you imagined to be. The real Chakwera is not the new face of politics. The real Chakwera is not a man who will be any different from what MCP has always been about.

The real Chakwera is a man whose political career rests on vindictiveness, violence, witch-hunting, tyranny and in one word it is ‘dictatorship’.

Forget the Pastor who would be different from all the stealing, thieving and killing politicians you have ever known in MCP. This is a Pastor who wants to restore the MCP order that saw Malawians being killed on political grounds, that saw any voice of dissent being sent into exile or ending into Mikuyu or being food for the crocodiles if they are not fit candidates for staged accidents.

The MCP wrangles which are political tests were nothing huge. With an experienced leader who has people management skills, they were problems that would have been handled in days. Any politician worth his salt and who embraces pillars of democracy other than cornerstones of terror and tyranny on whose peaks lives were lost would know that the best way of handling such grievances is by talking to the aggrieved.

Instead Chakwera in a futuristic display of what he thinks is the best way to manage crisis unleashes his fangs and sends young boys to intimidate the opponents. He presides over a crucifixion of voice of reason from overzealous supporters online and offline, letting a despicable banner that nearly calls for the lynching of his Secretary General be welcoming into a venue that should have been open even to those frustrated.

You can only be sad if you are MCP that the true colours of Chakwera are emerging at a time that getting back into government seemed a reality. However if you are a patriot then the recent Kangaroo Court Chakwera mounted in Lilongwe should be good news as you now know the man whom not to vote for.

If Chakwera with powers of a party President can decide exile contrary voices, what would a Chakwera with the Police and Army in his pockets do to critics? That should be the question you should ask yourself before you start selling a fake idea of a rebranded MCP.