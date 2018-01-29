



Nyasa Big Bullets have cut short their offseason break to play friendly games against Be Forward Wanderers and Masters Security who are preparing for Confederation of African Football (Caf) competitions.

Wanderers will travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo to face AS Vita next month in the first leg of the Caf Champions League whereas Masters are expected to take on Club Petro De Luanda from Angola.

Bullets’ Chief Executive Officer, Fleetwood Haiya, confirmed that Bullets will be training at the College of Medicine Sports Complex in Blantyre ahead of friendly games against the two sides.

“We need to give our ‘neba’ [Wanderers] and Masters Security a test which they require. We are starting our preparations on Monday [today]. We will give the two teams a stern test so that they rectify their grey areas and represent Malawi well,” he said.

Asked if Bullets’ budget will not be stretched as the People’s Team is regrouping two weeks earlier than planned, Haiya said the club has the interest of the game and nation at heart and is not worried about changes to its budget.

“At this point, money does matter because it is in the interest of the nation that the two teams go far in the continental competitions. We will not be happy to see our rivals being humiliated on the international scene because it will reflect badly on our soccer,” he said.

Haiya said all of the team’s players are expected to report for training as the technical panel was yet to submit a list of players who should be axed or loaned out.

“As such, once a decision is made, we will communicate directly to the players before sharing the information with the media,” he said.

Bullets have signed Precious Phiri from Azam Tigers, Righteous Banda from Civil Sporting Club and Patrick Phiri of Premier Bet Wizards.

Defender Sankhani Mkandawire, formerly of Tanzanian side Mbeya City FC, has also been re-signed.





