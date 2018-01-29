Blantyre Synod Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) on Sunday held prayers across all its congregations for good rains as some parts of the country continue to experience prolonged dry spells, Malawi News Agency (Mana) has established.

Speaking in an interview with Mana on Sunday, Blantyre Synod’s General Secretary, Rev. Alex Maulana said the church has an obligation to pray for the country when disaster such as ‘dry spell’ strikes.

“As you be aware that some parts of the country are experiencing dry spells, therefore, as a church we called on all our congregations to dedicate this Sunday (yesterday) services to pray for good rains and sufficient rains so that our crops should survive,” he explained.

The General Secretary called upon faith communities in the country to join hands in prayers in asking for God’s intervention.

“Malawi being a God fearing nation, we are calling for all faith communities both Muslims and Christians in the country to join us this noble cause in praying for the rains,” he appealed.

Blantyre Synod organized the special prayers days after President Professor Peter Mutharika urged the faith community and all Malawians to pray for good rains and a productive agricultural season.

In a statement issued on January 18, 2018 signed by Presidential Spokesperson, Mgeme Kalirani, the President requested the faith community and Malawians to pray for the areas that were experiencing dry spells in particular and the country in general.

“Although, rains have resumed falling in some parts of the country after some dry spells, the president is requesting all of us to continue praying for the areas that are still experiencing dry spells,” he stated.