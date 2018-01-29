



Nyasa Big Bullets have said they will retain the services of Rogers Yasin and Eliah Kananji as head coach and assistant coach, respectively.

Bullets chief executive officer (CEO) Fleetwood Haiya yesterday said the duo will be offered contracts within the week.

He said: “We have decided to maintain our coaching panel and they will be offered performance-based contracts within the week.

“We have set some targets and one of which is to win the TNM Super League.”

The People’s Team CEO said the coaches are expected to get down to work this afternoon when the team regroups for pre-season training.

Yasin said they look forward to a better season this year.

“Last year, I came at a time when the season was in progress and having seen the team’s strengths and weaknesses, we should do better in the coming season.

“Having said that, we will also bank on the support from all stakeholders, especially the players. They need to be committed and change their attitude,” he said.

On his part, Kananji said he is happy that Bullets management has kept faith in him.

He said they will work hard to achieve the targets set by the club.

“I cannot say much because we will only have a meeting with the club tomorrow [today].

“Nevertheless, I am ready for the challenge and to the rest of the Bullets family I can only appeal for their continued support in our quest for success,” he said.

Last season, Bullets finished as runners-up to their age-old rivals Be Forward Wanderers in the TNM Super League after trailing them by two points.

They also won the Carlsberg Cup which they wrestled from the Nomads.

Yasin was hired as head coach mid last season after Burundian tactician Nsanzurwimo Ramadhan ditched the club.

Apart from Yasin and Kananji, the technical panel also includes team manager James Chilapondwa, goalkeeper and forwards’ trainers Swadick Sanudi and Heston Munthali, respectively. n

