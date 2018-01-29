Isa 4:1 “Seven women shall take hold of one man in that day, saying, We will eat our own bread, and wear our own clothing: only let us be called by your name. Take away our reproach.”

The scripture above is the end time prophecy fulfilled in our days. A woman is the representation of bride of Christ which is are christians(Romans 7:4, Rev21:9). The bread is the representation of the word, the message and the scripture(Mat4:4). Clothing is the representation of righteousness(Job 29:14, Rev19:8) and life style in general. The one man is the man of the Cross.

Let us go back to the opening scripture and read it in line with the translation above. You will appreciate it tells us the time will come and has come when some Christians will embrace just the name of Christ for the removal of their reproach.

However they will deny the food which is the word and message of the husband,Christ and His righteousness.

They will deny the very power of Christianity and will only embrace the name and will Work out their own righteousness.

Christianity is a package. When you receive Christ, you receive His righteousness and hence no need to work out your own righteousness.2Co 5:21 “For him who knew no sin he made to be sin on our behalf; so that in him we might become the righteousness of God.”

When you try to work out your own righteousness, the Word says it is as filthy as rugs.Christ already gave us the righteousness, dont work out something outside Him. Isaiah 64:6 “…and all our righteousnesses are as filthy rags.”

Paul in his letter to Timothy hinted on the same in the last days.2Ti 3:1,2,5 “But know this, that in the last days, grievous times will come.

For men will be lovers of self, lovers of money, boastful, arrogant, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy,…holding a form of godliness, but having denied its power. Turn away from these, also.”

The Word instructs us men will have form of godliness but they will deny the very power of Christianity. People called Christians will just appear outside. He advises us to turn away from such.

Join yourself to those that embraces all Christianity. That embraces whole truth and full gospel. Deception can appear outside as Christianity but will not stress much on the food of the Husband. Will not stress much on the Word, the message and the scriptures.

Sometimes they will stress on some non important issues instead of the Word and righteousness of Christ.

This is why it is important to have a place where you can fellowship with fellow true believers, where you can encourage each other as the day of the Lord approaches.

Heb 10:25 “not forsaking our own assembling together, as the custom of some is, but exhorting one another; and so much the more, as you see the Day approaching.”

Prayer

Thank you Father because of your Word. In this end time, I will always fellowship with the right people, encouraging each other as the day of the Lord approaches.

I refuse to be joined to any place with appearance of Christianity but without the Power of it. Your Spirit will direct me to the right place. In Jesus Name.Amen.

