



Having been a victim of political violence and police brutality, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) did not take half measures in tightening security at the party headquarters in Lilongwe where the national executive committee (NEC) was held yesterday.

The meeting started around 1pm and did not end until around 9.30pm.

Right from the main gate, there was close scrutiny of every individual entering the compound, including the delegates.

At the gate, delegates were greeted by a placard with the words ‘We are here until Gustav Kaliwo is fired’, but it was later taken down.

An attempt to circumvent the tight security around the compound failed as around 5pm, the MCP security intercepted a drone which flew over the building before it was seen and traced to a vehicle parked beyond the compound.

The drone allegedly belonged to Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) and reportedly fell when wireless contact broke.

Around 7pm, a police van which arrived at the MCP gate to inquire about the drone was chased by MCP youths manning the entrance.

Those at the gate feigned ignorance because the police described the drone as a plane which had gone missing.

Some of the MCP youths were heard muttering to themselves “Ndege yanji imeneyi, yaufiti kapena?” (What sort of plane are they talking about, a witchcraft plane perhaps?)

When the Police remained unmoved, the gate was opened and some MCP supporters filed out.

“Lowani mudzatenge, lowani!” (Come in and get it, come in!) The youths shouted at the officers but within a short time the police vehicle sped away.

The police did not return to the MCP offices and the commotion did not disturb the meeting upstairs.

The MCP NEC meeting took place yesterday amid ongoing leadership wrangles in the opposition party.

Two weeks ago, the top executive of the party elected at its 2013 convention, among them vice-president Richard Msowoya and secretary general Gustav Kaliwo penned MCP president Lazarus Chakwera, accusing him of flouting the party constitution.

Kaliwo and Msowoya have since been suspended from their party positions. n

