A 36-year-old man in Chikwawa has died after he was hit by a falling tree.

Peter Hesten died on Thursday at Zalera Village in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Ndakwera in the district.

According to Chikwawa Police Station Public Relations Officer Foster Benjamin, the incident occurred when Hesten was cutting a tree for his curio business.

“The tree lost its intended direction and crushed Hesten who died on the spot,” he explained.

Postmortem conducted at the hospital indicated that Hesten died due to severe loss of blood.

Hesten came from Lauji 2 Village in the area of Traditional Authority Katunga in Chikwawa district.

This occurred few days after 11 year old Enock Mpunga died when a bluegum tree fell on him at Laiti village in the area of Traditional Authority Bvumbwe in Thyolo district.