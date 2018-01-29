



Flames forward Frank ‘Gabadinho’ Mhango has ended his goal drought in the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Mhango scored his first league goal of the season in his team Bidvest Wits’ 4-1 triumph over SuperSport United on Saturday.

In a match monitored on digital satelite television (DStv) SuperSport Channel 4, Mhango displayed verve and hunger by stepping off the bench at half-time to cancel SuperSport’s lead barely three minutes into the second half.

Like a sneak thief, Gaba ghosted into the six-yard area to fire past SuperSport goalkeeper Riyaad Pieterse.

Speaking in an interview from the Rainbow Nation yesterday, Gabadinho said he felt relieved to score.

“I was also happy to provide an assist for our third goal,” he said.

SuperSport had taken the lead in the 20th minute through a penalty awarded after Wits captain Thulani Hlatshwayo was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box and up stepped Dean Furman to draw first blood.

The Absa Premiership champions then went on to take the lead on 53 minutes through James Keene’s sharp header.

It was 3-1 on 64 minutes when Gabadinho turned the architect to set up Daylon Claasen who rifled the ball into the top corner from 20-yards out.

Hlatshwayo rounded off the scoring for Wits with three minutes to full time.

Following the win, Wits are now out of the relegation zone on 13th in the 16-team league with 21 points from 19 matches.

In other PSL matches, another Flames midfielder Robert Ng’ambi’s team Platinum Stars suffered a 0-2 loss at the hands of Orlando Pirates. Stars anchor the table with 15 points from 19 games.

Muhammad Sulumba’s Polokwane City were held to a goalless draw by Amazulu. Polokwane are 11th with 21 points from 19 matches. n

