Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament Felix Jumbe has said he did not go to the meeting organised by the party’s president Lazarus Chakwera because he feared for his safety.

Jumbe who is also a member of the MCP National Executive Committee (NEC) said he did not receive any invitation letter to the meeting which took place on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking to the local media, Jumbe said he couldn’t go to the meeting without being invited.

“I cannot go to a place I am not invited to, you know those people are dangerous,” said Jumbe.

He added that Chakwera decided not to invite him to the meeting because the MCP leader is planning to boot him out of the party.

Jumbe however said he does not know the crime he has committed to be removed from the party.

Other members of the Malawi Congress Party’s (MCP) executive committee who were not invited to the meeting are Secretary General Gustave Kaliwo and Jessie Kabwila.

Commenting on the matter, Kabwira who is the party’s publicity secretary told the local media that the meeting was unconstitutional.

It is alleged that the meeting was organised to find ways to deal with the inside battles in the party but other reports indicate that the meeting was meant to fire the party’s Kaliwo.

Kaliwo tried to get an injunction to stop the meeting but it was not granted by the date of the meeting.