Newly promoted Karonga United are seeking help from well-wishers in a bid to raise funds for their Super League campaign.

The team has already conducted some fundraising activities but it still needs more money.

On Friday, the club organised a dinner and dance where they managed to collect about K2 million.

Karonga United chairperson chairperson Alufeyo Chipanga Banda said the club will also start selling TShirts labeled Karonga United and the money from the sales will help the team.

“At the moment the club has already secured about K35 million which is over half of our total budget. Our goal is to raise close to K55 million, so we are asking more people to help us as we are about to regroup early February,” said Chipanga.

Meanwhile, Masters Security general secretary Zakaria Nyirenda has pledged to donate football boots to the newly promoted side.

Chipanga said Nyirenda will give the club 10 pairs of boots.

Karonga United is one of the teams that mostly depend on community members and supporters since the club does not have reliable sponsors.