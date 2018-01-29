Lawi real name, Francis Phiri, and Patience Namadingo have announced that they have put their musical arsenals together that will among others, see them holding performances together.

The two excited artists franked by their team including managers Peter Mazunda and Emmanuel Maliro broke the news of their partnership during a press conference in Blantyre yesterday.

“I have always believed that Malawi has great talent and has artists, who are doing beautiful music but we need to come out there hence this relationship with Patience,” Lawi said.

The singer and guitarist, who released his latest album Sunset in the Sky which has received an overwhelming response said:

“This relationship will help us as artists to express and understand each, this is a beautiful relationship which will bring in lots of goodies for the betterment of Malawi music.”

He observed that in unity there is power and that as Lawi, he has talent but to bring in Patience’s efforts, it means adding more firepower.

“I would like to thank Malawians for supporting Malawian artists and they should continue doing that. We do not take their support for granted. They have made us what we are today but they can still do more by making noise about our music as well as this relationship,” he said.

Lawi said he was looking forward to people embracing their shows coming up during Easter, which he said will be the first of its kind and would take them to Lilongwe, Blantyre and Mzuzu.

Patience, who ended the year 2017 releasing a single titled ‘Goliyati’ and also held a concert at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe said he was excited with the relationship.

“I have listened to Lawi’s music for a long time, I love his music and when his manager Emmanuel Maliro brought the news that we should work together, I was excited and this is surely the beginning of more things to come,” Patience said.

The two artists said with every year having different seasons, they thought of starting the race on Easter when they will hold performances in Mzuzu, Lilongwe and Blantyre.

“The Northern Region has complained of being sidelined when it comes to concerts so they should look forward to our tour coming up on Easter. This will actually be the first time for people in Mzuzu to watch Lawi and Patience live,” Lawi said.

The two artists further said that they look up to Malawians for everything and that this partnership will flourish with the support of Malawians and that this has been done for Malawians.

“There are Malawians, who have wanted the two of us to work together and now that partnership is here. For now let people know Lawi and Patience are in partnership and the other things will come up,” Patience said.

Maliro, who is Lawi’s manager, said the relationship will see the two artists holding tours, collaborations and working on singles together.

“Through this partnership we want to export Malawian music outside the country. We want a situation where people from different countries should invite Malawian artists to perform in those countries and not Malawians from those countries inviting Malawian acts,”Maliro said.

He added that this relationship is one way of trying to export Malawian music.

“We believe Lawi and Patience if they work together, a lot of people will hear about Malawi and talk about Malawi. The two artists have followers and those followers will come together. In this case we are saying the two could work together be it an album, a tour, or a single,” Maliro said.

He said if they work on collaboration, it means the two bands will work together but was quick to say it was too early to talk about a lot of things.

“For now it’s too early to highlight a lot of things but people will hear more. For now they should look forward to the tour on Easter,” Maliro said.