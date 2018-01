Limbe Leaf Tobacco Company Limited Thursday handed over health equipment worth K2.2 million to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) in Blantyre. The health equipment include two theatre trolleys, an Oxygen Concentrator and a 5000 litre…

