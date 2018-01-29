A 27 year old man is in police custody at Kanengo Police Station in Lilongwe for leaking nude photos of his 18 year old girlfriend.

Police Public Relations Officer Sub Inspector Laban Makalani confirmed of the arrest in a statement made available to faceofmalawi reporter and identified the suspect as Patrick Mwapanya.

According to Makalani, Mwapanya, who is a veterinary assistant under the ministry of health, leaked the photos through whatApp social media.

“Police records indicate that the lady (particulars withheld), who resides in Area 25 sector 9, on Monday (22nd January 2018) at about 1700hrs, went to the house of the suspect in Area 25 sector 6 where she stayed until 1900hrs. Whilst the two were together, the man took nude pictures of the victim in secret.

“The victim discovered about the incident on Thursday (25th January 2018) after realising that her nude pictures had gone viral on social media,” reads in part the statement.

Added Makalani: “Following the development, the woman reported the matter to Kanengo Police. Detectives arrested the man on Friday and charged him with the offence of Insulting the Modesty of a Woman which he has voluntarily pleaded guilty.”

Patrick Mwapanya hails from Chabe village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Kaduya in Phalombe.