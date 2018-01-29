A drone belonging to Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) was caught hovering when Malawi Congress Party (MCP) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting was in progress at the party’s headquarters in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

The drone threatened the tight security that was at the meeting as MCP youth suspected that it was being used to spy.

It however fell down when its wireless connection failed and it was taken by MCP supporters.

Police officers went to the gate of the MCP headquarters to reclaim the drone but MCP youth told them they had not seen it since the police officers described it as a plane.

The police later left amid shouts from the MCP youths.

Following the NEC meeting, the party resolved to suspend Secretary General Gustave Kaliwo and fire publicity Secretary Jessie Kabwila.

Vice president Richard Msowoya was also suspended for bringing confusion to the party.

The meeting was attended by only invited individuals but some of them like Kabwila and Kaliwo were absent.

The party has therefore appointed Ezekiel Ching’oma as the publicity secretary and Maurice Munthali as acting deputy publicity secretary.

Meanwhile, it has been said that the party will call for a press briefing to explain what was discussed at the meeting.