



The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) National Executive Committee (Nec) meeting Sunday resolved to ‘fire’ the party’s Secretary General Gustave Kaliwo and former publicity secretary Jessie Kabwila for “bringing confusion in the party”.

Inside sources said the meeting also resolved to suspend the party’s first deputy president Richard Msowoya for being party to ‘trouble-making group’ in the party.

However the sources say Kaliwo and Kabwila, will first be suspended before being fired.

The party has appointed a Mr Sulamoyo as Administrative Secretary to fill the position that late Potiphar Chidaya left.

The party’s deputy publicity secretary Ezekiel Ching’oma has been promoted to the position of publicity secretary while Maurice Munthali is now acting deputy publicity secretary, according to sources.

At the end of the meeting around 9 O’clock last night, Ching’oma said the party was not ready to release the resolutions.

“There are a number of factors we have to consider before taking the resolutions to the media. We will call you as soon as we are ready,” Ching’oma told journalists who were waiting at the party’s headquarters.

Msowoya, and Kaliwo, stayed away from the meeting.

Other committee members who also shunned the meeting include Director of Foreign Relations, Tony Kandiero, and First Deputy Secretary General, James Chatonda Kaunda, who are also part of the disgruntled group in the party.

The party Treasurer General, Rhino Chiphiko, was not part of the meeting as he is reportedly outside the country for some duties.

Before the meeting which started in the afternoon yesterday, the Second Deputy Secretary General, Eisenhower Mkaka, said all Nec members were invited for the meeting.

The party second deputy president Macdonald Lombola, whose signature was found on the discontentment letter which Msowoya, Kaliwo and others authored recently attended the meeting.

Lombola is said to have distanced himself from the group which has been christened ‘troublemakers’ within the party.

As the meeting was taking place inside the party headquarters, some party youth movement members captured a suspected state-funded Malawi Broadcasting Corporation drone which was hovering around the meeting venue.

The youth movement members, who were providing security to the venue, suspected foul play.

The drone was seen flying at the MCP premises, few minutes after a MBC’s Toyota Landcruiser was seen passing near the party’s headquarters.

Kaliwo’s attempt to use a court order to stop the meeting proved futile as the High Court opted for an inter-partes injunction instead of the ex-partes injunction that he wanted.

MCP is embroiled in leadership wrangles with some members disgruntled with the joining of Sidik Mia who has expressed interest to contest for the party’s vice presidency.





