A newlywed couple identified as Nyenyezi Kambuwa and Peter Malenga were involved in a fatal accident on Saturday, January 27, just three weeks after their wedding in Lilongwe.

The husband, Peter died on the spot, while his wife was severely injured, and is currently receiving treating at an undisclosed hospital. The couple had a very lavish wedding on the 6th of January 2018, were they tied the knot.

It was gathered that the accident occurred along the M1 Road close to Central Poultry Limited, Lumbadzi, Lilongwe.

Accoring to local media, the newly weds were driving from Kamuzu International Airport in a Toyota Dyna Reg. No. BLK 9644 and were not aware that part of the M1 road along the Central Poultry stretch was undergoing maintenance.

“Vehicles coming from the direction of Lumbadzi had been stopped to pave way for vehicles coming from Kanengo side, as only one lane was available due to the Maintenance. They resorted to overtake the stationary vehicles and unfortunately rammed into a truck head on” the report say.

Peter died from head injuries, broken legs and lost lot of blood. Nyenyezi Kambuwa sustained injuries on her hips and is receiving treatment at Luke Daeyang Hospital.

Peter was from TA Champiti in Ntcheu while Nyenyezi hails from TA Malili in Lilongwe.

See more photos below: