A 39 year old man from Ntchisi has been arrested for killing his wife after she cheated on him with another man.

Ntchisi police spokesperson Gladson M`bumpha has identified the suspect as Batson Jaleki who killed his wife identified as Feliya Peter Batson.

According to M`bumpha, the now deceased wife went behind her husband`s back and committed adultery with another man from the same village of Chisamba, T/A Chilooko.

The suspect got to know of the news early this month since it was done last year in November.

“On January 9, the deceased went missing and the matter was never reported to police.

“Her body was found in decomposed state and hanged to a small tree with a rope tied on the neck on 24th January.

After the body was taken to the hospital, a postmortem revealed that the death was due to suffocation.

Jaleki is soon expected to answer murder charges contrary to section 209 of the penal code.