Information sourced by faceofmalawi indicates that Tamala Phiri who was arrested last week by the police in Lilongwe for making false claims against Mable Ameera of newly launched Doll Mable Lipstick has apologized.

It is alleged that Phiri disagreed with Ameera over business and the latter to the issue to the social media to disgrace her friend.

The development did no please Mable who reported the matter to police hence the arrest.

Below is the apology statement by Phiri;

I am writing this post to apologise to my long time friend mabel banda khonje. I posted statements here that are false and defamatory and they caused significant harm to her image. I had absolutely no right to say that she owned me money for the jumpsuit and glasses when she had settled the bill by Friday 19th January. The claim was unjustified and unsubstantiated. I understand that this qualifies as defamation of character but I would like you to know that we had a minor business agreement misunderstanding involving her promotional photoshoots. I hope that you can understand that not only did I not have clear understanding of our agreement but that I got so extremely angry and there I was not thinking clearly. I got caught up in the moment and and I regret it. I hope that you can find a way to forgive me for my memontary lapse in judgement. I promise to support Mabel’s goals and her newly launched lipstick line as the friend I have always been in order to make it clear that my comments were unwarranted and untrue.

And to Natasha I also hope that you will forgive me for getting you all caught up in the mix. May the general public continue to see you as a good makeup artist that you are. My comments made towards you were as unwarranted as the rest.

Lastly to my sincere customers you have supported exotic choice boutique for the past 10 years and I do not take it for granted. I will continue to provide you the best fashion services and I hope that my momentary lapse of judgement will not affect our business relationship thank you all