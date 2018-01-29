Three Malawian nationals alongside four Mozambicans died on Sunday afternoon after being involved in a fatal accident which occurred at Agabowa area in the Mozambican district of Tsangano.

The three are reported to have been on a business trip from Lilongwe to Tete.

Dedza police spokesperson Edward Kabango said the group stopped as their vehicle broke down in the area.

Kabango added that people who were in the vehicle dropped to give chance to the mechanic to work on the vehicle.

“As they were waiting, another truck registration number MJ6518/MJ7169 that was going the opposite direction hit them and the seven died on the spot while three escaped with various degrees of injuries.”

According to Kabango, the Malawians are Esther Khani Chilenje, 34, from Nkhangayawala village, T/A Kalonga in Salima; Mishell Chilenje aged 2 from Kasalika village T/A Kaomba in Kasungu and another woman only known as Ratifa Dyson aged 29 from Balaka.

Meanwhile, the dead body of Ratifa Dyson is at Dedza district hospital mortuary waiting for identification.