As drought continues to show its ugly face in most part of the country especially in the Southern part of Malawi, an angry mob in Phalombe on Monday descended on two grannies suspected of holding rains through magic.

Phalombe is one of the worst districts that have been hit by drought and crops especially maize is drying up due to erratic rains.

Due to this development villagers on Monday morning ganged up and invaded the houses of two grannies suspected of practicing witchcraft by holding rains through magic.

“Anthu amenewa anamenyedwa komanso kuthiridwa tsabola ndi anthu akumudzi kwawo mu boma la Phalombe akuti akumanga mvula,” wrote an eyewitness.

Meanwhile police have detained the two for safety.

More details to come…