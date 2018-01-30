Brave Hearts Ladies on Sunday demonstrated pure class and character to retain the Basketball Association of Malawi (BASMAL) Women’s National Club Championship.

The three day tournament was played at Domasi College of Education in Zomba from Friday to Sunday, January 28.

Brave Hearts left no traits of doubt on course to their triumph, powering to a convincing 87-32 baskets win over Southern region outfit Cobbe Ladies.

This was their second win over Cobbe in the competition, having overcame the soldiers 69-33 in the previous round.

Before that, the Lilongwe based outfit conquered Crazy Warriors from Blantyre with a resounding 101-16 margin.

Brave Hearts won the tournament at its inaugural edition last year, which means no other team has tasted glory in this competition.

En route to the finals, Cobbe swept aside Crazy Warriors 66-24 and Magic Spurs from Mzuzu 68-29.

Cougars of Lilongwe finished third after beating Spurs 54-44.

The competition was pegged at K2 million and the champions got K500, 000.

Cobbe pocketed K250,000 for finishing second while Cougars went away with K100,000.

There were also some individual awards with the most valuable player award going to Aisha Ali of Brave Hearts.

Outstanding player of the tournament was Mary Msumba Matewere of Cobbe while her teammate Fanny Mulosiyo was the most defensive player of the competition.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, BASMAL described the competition as a success, and said it lived up to its objectives.

“We had a good tournament. The ladies displayed good basketball and the fans enjoyed the games. On top of that, we had a lot of young girls participating. From the North we had players between the age of 14-18 while the oldest age group was between 18 and 22, which shows that the ladies game is developing.

“And that gives us hope for the future because we will be able to sustain the sport when the older generation has retired,” said Lisungu Banda Moyo BASMAL’s Chairperson for women’s basketball.