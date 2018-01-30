



Bravehearts Ladies have conquered the Presidential Initiative on Sports (PIS) National Women Basketball Championship after beating Cobbe Barracks 87-32 in the finals at Domasi College of Education in Zomba on Saturday.

The Lilongwe-based outfit was also the only team to complete their games with an unbeaten run in the six-team competition as they thumped Crazy Warriors 101-16, Cobbe 69-33 and Cougars 71-53 in the preliminary stages.

Cougars finished as runners-up following a 54-44 triumphing of Magic Spurs in a third-place encounter.

“We are happy to have won the competition with a clean record in four games. This shows our character and determination to strive for success in as far as women basketball is concerned in the country,” said Bravehearts coach Lisungu Banda.

The coach, who is also chairperson for women basketball in the country, thanked government for the sponsorship and expressed gratitude to Basketball Association of Malawi (Basmal) for channelling their K2 million allocation for PIS events towards women basketball.

According to Basmal president Hamlet Kamtengeni, they allocated the PIS sponsorship to the women basketball championship to motivate the women and encourage them to take the sport seriously.

“We know that the only way to motivate women basketball players and help them improve their performance is to give them a good financial backing. It has pleased us to do this annually,” he said.

Previously, the allocation for PIS basketball was shared among senior men’s competitions, juniors’ events and ladies’ contests. n

