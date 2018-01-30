Nyasa Big Bullets Board of Directors has told the club’s technical panel to win at least three trophies in the 2018 season, including the TNM Super League championship.

This follows a meeting which the board had with the technical panel last week.

According to media reports, the Board of Directors has maintained Rodgers Yasin as the head coach ahead of the new season.

It has also been reported that every member in the technical panel has signed a performance based contract which will ensure that they are performing according to the set standard.

“We have targeted a Super League championship and at least two trophies from the major competitions because we have done everything on the market based on the recommendations from the technical panel so we are very hopeful of doing wonders.

“We have given them performance based contracts so that we monitor how they are doing since we have done everything for them and if they fail to win us the league, then we will have them replaced,” said Fleetwood Haiya in an interview with a local radio station.

Bullets have brought in Righteous Banda, Patrick Phiri, Precious Phiri and Sankhani Mkandawire during the current transfer window.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that the 13-time Super League champions have released George Nyirenda, Andy Kamlete, Silva Chawe, Bernard Chimaimba and Jimmy Zakazaka.