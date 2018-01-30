



Chibuku Products Limited (CPL) has said plans are underway to recycle water used in its operations, estimated at 60,000 litres per day.

CPL Country Head of Corporate Affairs, Villant Jana, made the revelation in Mzuzu over the weekend, when the company donated 2,000 bottles of Super Shake Maheu valued at over K1 million to Mzuzu Prison.

To avoid costs from the waste water, Jana said plans are in the pipeline to help the reformatory facility resuscitate its irrigation system to ensure food sustainability.

She said since Mzuzu Prison has a huge piece of land, CPL has deemed it necessary to recycle the used water thus granting inmates an opportunity to embark on sustainable agriculture, whose produce would, in the long run, improve their nutritional status.

She further disclosed that the company is optimistic to have strong partnership with Mzuzu Prison.

“We have got a lot of water, which we waste, imagine 60,000 litres a day. What about a month? We want to recycle [water] through irrigation, since they [Mzuzu Prison] have vast land to enable them feed themselves,” Jana said.

Commenting on the donation, she said her company is committed to complement government efforts in improving the welfare of Malawians in prisons, especially on matters of health.

She then conceded that in their 50 years of operations, CPL has not reached out to the Northern Region as much as they have done in other parts of the country, where they have also supported government’s School Feeding Programme.

“In the past, we have been supporting the government through various initiatives but we concentrated on the south. We thought that at the beginning of this year, we should start with the north and come here at Mzuzu Prison,” Jana said.





