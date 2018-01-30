China has refuted claims that it has been spying on the African Union (AU) since 2012.

A report by French publication Le Monde claimed that China was copying contents of computers that are in the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The paper said technicians at the AU uncovered the spying last year and noted that the information was being copied to servers in Shanghai.

Chinese ambassador to the AU Kuang Weilin on Monday described the reports as “preposterous and absurd”.

He added that the story will undermine the reputation of the newspaper but not the relationship between China and Africa.

According to Le Monde, following the discovery, AU changed its servers and its information technology systems in the building which was built by the Chinese.

Ethiopian cyber security experts also removed microphones hidden in the desks and walls of the headquarters.

The AU has since laughed off the claims with Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn telling journalists that in the building there is nothing to be spied on.

“I don’t believe it,” he said.