Community Policing structures under Kanengo Police Station have been equipped with bicycles to bail them out of transportation problems.

Kanengo police spokesperson Laban Makalani has said a total of four Community Policing Forums (CPF), namely; Mtema, M’bang’ombe, Chitukula and Chimutu have received two bicycles each.

“The bicycles are part of a donation which the Malawi Police Service through the office of the Inspector General (IG) of Police got from European Union (EU) under an initiative called Chilungamo Project,” Makalani said.

Speaking during separate handover ceremonies which were conducted between the 23rd and the 25th January, the Officer in Charge (OC) for Kanengo Police Station Mr George Mtetemera called for care and effective use of the donation. The OC warned everyone against any misuse of the items.

“I do not want to hear that a certain member has turned the bikes into a bicycle taxi (kabanza),” warned Mr Mtetemera.

The OC further pointed out that the bikes are intended to benefit the entire community and not a single person.

He added that the bikes have been given to enhance communication between the police and the structures. Mr Mtetemera (ACP) ordered that at each CPF, one bicycle should be allocated to the Community Policing Chairperson while the other one should be allocated to the Chairperson for Gender Based Violence Committee.

While taking his turn, Biniwelo Chikhutu, a Chairperson of Mtema CPF thanked the police for the donation and pledged for effective use. Biniwelo said the CP structures are in dire need of resources which may enable them ran efficiently. He therefore requested the police to provide them with whistles, torches and reflector jackets.

According to Kanengo Community Policing Coordinator Inspector Pery Mpangeni, the Chilungamo Project which is being implemented by EU is aimed at enhancing security and access to justice.

Inspector Mpangeni disclosed that through the project Kanengo Police Station benefited with 19 bicycles.

He further disclosed that the bicycles will be distributed to all CPFs under Kanengo Police.

Kanengo Urban and Lumbadzi CPFs are yet to benefit from the donation. Some of the bikes will be distributed to Police Units in the area.