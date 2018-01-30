Mark 13:31 “Heaven and earth shall pass away: but my words shall not pass away.”

The big heaven and all the planets and even earth will pass away one day and we are will have a new heaven and new earth.Revelation 21:1 ” Now I saw a new heaven and a new earth, for the first heaven and the first earth had passed away. Also there was no more sea.”

This is a sure proof that what you see including the earth, the galaxy, the planets are temporary features. They may look big but are subject to perish. They will not be around forever. One day we will have a completely new heaven and new earth.

There is only one thing that will not perish and thus the Word of God. That’s why if your decisions are based on earthly things or based on planets, they are based on temporary features. Base your decisions on the Word.

Whatever God says, will still stand and that is why the Bible is the only book that will be relevant to all generations.

The other books become irrelevant as time goes because they are written based on principles that were relevant in one generation and not another. The Word of God has no specific generation. Its important in all generations and its principles can be applied even millions of years later.

This is the reason why you should be an all round success as you use the Word regardless of your nationality and generation. Isaiah 55:10-11 “For as the rain comes down and the snow from the sky, and doesn’t return there, but waters the earth, and makes it grow and bud, and gives seed to the sower and bread to the eater; so is my word that goes out of my mouth: it will not return to me void, but it will accomplish that which I please, and it will prosper in the thing I sent it to do.”

Additional scripture: Joshua 1:8 “This Book of the Law shall not depart from your mouth, but you shall meditate in it day and night, that you may observe to do according to all that is written in it. For then you will make your way prosperous, and then you will have good success.”

Confession

The Word of the Lord is dependable. I believe the Word, I live the Word and I do the Word. Whatever God says in His Word is working in my life. Word is permanent. I am transformed from Glory to Glory through the Word of God. In Jesus Name. Amen.

