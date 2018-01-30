Former Minister of Information and Communications Technology Moses Kunkuyu, who is also leader of Transformation Alliance(TA) has said he is yet to decide on whether to contest for the forthcoming tripartite election.

Kunkuyu said this in an interview with faceofmalawi reporter on Tuesday in the commercial capital Blantyre.

“Honestly speaking I have not made up my mind as of now but probabilities are there that I may contest for the Parliamentary seat,” said Kunkuyu.

Turning to the Electoral Reforms Bills which were rejected by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) MPs in the National Assembly, Kunkuyu applauded the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) led by its leader Dr. Lazarus Chakwera for supporting the bills.

“Transformation Alliance engaged various political parties on Electoral Reforms and popularize the said reforms .My appreciation goes to MCP MPs for accepting and championing the reforms in the National Assembly,” said Kunkuyu.

Kunkuyu expressed hope that the reforms will one day see right.