



Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa has backtracked from enthroning Alick Kawonga as Chief Nthalire of Chitipa despite an unresolved court case.

Nankhumwa is in the Northern Region where he was expected to install the traditional authority (T/A) yesterday.

Claimant Judge Kawonga, from Chikunguweya royal family, obtained a court order restraining the recognition and installation of the acting chief from Zambwe lineage.

On January 9 this year, Attorney General Charles Mhango advised Chitipa district commissioner (DC) Michael Chimbalanga to install Ackim.

However, the Chikunguweya family, which argued that it is its turn to take over, threatened to commence contempt of court against the Nakhumwa and the DC.

On Sunday, the minister confirmed that government had cancelled the enthronement.

Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development spokesperson Muhlabase Mughogho said: “We want to look into the issue further.”

She said government ignored the raging court case because there was no injunction restraining the installation ceremony.

The claimant’s lawyer, George Kadzipatike, said government should learn to respect court orders.

The postponed ceremony would complicate the situation further if the court rules in Judge’s favour, he said.

Kadzipatike has filed documents in the High Court which show that the Nthalire chieftaincy rotates among Chikunguweya, Zambwe and Chalaghala.

In this power triangle, the deceased chief, Rabson Chalaghala Kawonga, succeeded a ruler from the Zambwe line.

“This is the time for my client’s clan to reign, but we are waiting for the court to decide on the matter,” said Kadzipatike.

The power dispute has been raging since the previous chief’s death on August 9 2017. n

The post Govt U-turns on T/A Nthalire’s installation appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link