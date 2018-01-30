Malawi’s musician cum producer Janta has taken a giant step towards registering his name on the international scene having tipped that he is working with a South African top artist.

The capital city based artist revealed yesterday that he is musically involved with South Africa`s Anatii. He made the hint through a Facebook post.

“Only music can connect you with anyone, done session with Anatii,” reads the photo caption.

The picture which has the attachment of the few quoted words, bear the faces of Janta himself, Macelba, Anatii and an unknown fourth party. Currently in South Africa, Janta is yet to say much about the music project.

The award winning musician has raised questions with regard to the capacity in which he is working with the international star.

This is premised on the fact that Janta whose real name is Shukuran Mwechumu doubles as a producer and a musician.

Shukuran is currently trending with a house tune titled Wangongole. His involvement with Anatii has to a greater extent earned him admirations from his fans on social media.

Anatii is a top South African artist who has worked with globally recognized musicians. The list of his associated acts includes DJ Khaled and Omarion, both from the United States of America.