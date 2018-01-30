



Just a day after Malawi Congress Party (MCP) National Executive Committee (Nec) disciplined some of its senior members, the party’s district chairpersons for the Northern Region have pledged unconditional support to party president Lazarus Chakwera.

They said, come 2019 elections, the region will vote for Chakwera regardless of who he would choose as running mate.

MCP is expected to hold an elective convention on April 4. Opinion has been that regional votes would depend on who, if elected to lead the party, Chakwera would chose to pair him.

The district leaders also said they are in support of the decision which the party’s Nec has made with regard to righting things in the party.

“We have no grudge against the leadership of the party. We love our president for his policies of promoting contact and dialogue. We appreciate what he has done in raising the party to its current status.

“So, the nation should know that we are thankful [to him] for opening the party’s doors and we have seen people like Sidik Mia joining the party and resurrecting the MCP in the Southern Region. Without fear of contradiction, we want Chakwera as MCP’s torch bearer in 2019,” MCP District chairperson for Nkhata Bay, Manase Chiumi, said.

MCP District chairperson for Mzuzu City, Joseph Chavula, added weight to Chiumia’s declaration.

“We want to make this clear. People from the Northern Region will vote for Chakwera with or without a running mate from the region. We are not voting on condition that we should first be given positions but because we are in total support of the policies of the party led by Chakwera. We will vote on merit, out of the confidence we have in Chakwera,” Chavula said.

The other district chairpersons who attended the briefing were Owen Gondwe from Mzimba, James Nkhoma from Karonga, Brighton Chiumia from Rumphi and Jonathan Lukali from Chitipa





