United Democratic Front (UDF) Parliamentarian for Balaka North, Lucius Banda has finally declared interest to the party presidency at a national conference the party plans to hold this year ahead of the tripartite elections in 2019.

Banda made the declaration on Sunday in ‘Views Triangle’ programme aired on Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) hosted by Tereza Temweka Ndanga.

In his speech repeatedly attacked the partnership between UDF and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) under President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.

Banda said the partnership is only benefiting the Party President Atupele Muluzi who is also Minister of Health and Population.

“Several people have approached me asking if I can contest for the UDF presidency. My desire has also been triggered by the fact that time is gone yet our leader is still working with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party,” Banda was quoted as saying.

Banda said he will only withdraw his interest if Atupele decide to terminate his partnership with DPP and contest for the Party in the 2019 polls.

Effort to talk to UDF spokesperson on the matter proved futile.