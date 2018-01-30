Just when everybody was beginning to wonder if Martse will ever drop an album, the Lilongwe based sensational rapper has announced he will soon be releasing his debut album titled “Truth Only”.

Writing on social media, Martse real name Martin Nkhata said the first song off the album is titled Dosage, and will be released tomorrow, Wednesday 31st January before the album drops officially in near time.

“First song off it is called Dosage which features Bucci and was produced by AK and Tricky Beats,” he posted while unveiling his album cover.

However, Martse famously known by the tag ‘Too Ghetto Too Ghutter’ did not divulge the album`s tracklist stating that it will be available later.

Despite not having an album up to date, Martse has managed to build a huge fan base for himself since he embarked on his musical journey some years ago.

He came to spotlight in 2013 after releasing a single called Go Deeper.

John Chilembwe remix and other features exposed him further until he became one of the people`s favourite when music business is concerned.

Just like his fellow comrade Gwamba, Martse does not rest when it comes to putting out projects. Anyapapi, Sober, Tchwee, Tinkakondana, Mpaka Mwana and Halleluya made him to still maintain his position in the just ended year.