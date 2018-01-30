Information sourced by faceofmalawi indicates that Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Director of Youth Louis Chakhwantha has been summoned to appear before the Malawi Police Headquarters at area 30 over the missing drone belonging to Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC).

The drone was confiscated on Sunday at MCP headquarters during National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting chaired by the Party President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera aimed at ironing out differences rocking the party.

According to sources, the drone was sent secretary to capture some of the scenes during the meeting.

The drone fell when wireless contact broke.

Following the incident, Police officers stormed MCP headquarters to demand the immediate release of the drone but MCP youths chased the police away.

More details to come….