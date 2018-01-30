Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Vice President Richard Msowoya together with the Party’s Secretary General Gustave Kaliwo and two others have been suspended from the party with immediate effect, faceofmalawi can reveal.

The development follows a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Sunday chaired by the Party’s President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera.

Speaking in a press conference currently underway at MCP Headquarters in the capital Lilongwe, Ezekiel Ching’oma told the press that NEC has also resolved to fire former Publicity Secretary for the Party Jessie Kabwila.

Ching’oma told the press that the affected members have already been communicated on the matter.

More details to come….