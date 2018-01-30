Minister of Health and Population Atupele Muluzi this morning visited Paramount Chief Kawinga of Machinga at Zomba Central Hospital.

Chief Kawinga was shot and hacked by unknown people at his official residence on Monday night and he was immediately rushed to Machinga District Hospital where he was referred to Zomba Central Hospital for further medical attention.

The armed thugs also attacked Chief Kawinga’s official guard and a woman before going away with undisclosed sums of money.

The thugs also damaged two vehicles belonging to Chief Kawinga, real name Maxwell Blaidon Mataka.

Meanwhile inside sources have linked the attack to Chieftaincy wrangle.