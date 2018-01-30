



Government has said the new stadium to be constructed in Blantyre is estimated to cost between $100 million (about K73.4 billion) and $150 million (about K110.1 billion).

Speaking in an interview with The Nation at the weekend, Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development Francis Kasaila said: “The initial estimate was between $100 million and $150 million, but there are some things that could can change and be improved [since the estimation was based on Bingu National Stadium model].”

Part of the Njamba Freedom Park has since been identified as the site for the new stadium.

The minister also said construction of the new stadium will take about two years.

However, the minister said the exact date when the actual construction works will start is yet to be advised.

“Technocrats are busy doing their job and once they are through, we will engage the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development as regards the issue of funding.

“Roughly, we are estimating that the project could take two years and that is why we decided to renovate the Kamuzu Stadium because as government we still have an obligation to provide one while waiting for the construction of the new one,” he said.

And speaking when he officially commissioned the construction of a five-star hotel in Blantyre on December 20 last year, President Peter Mutharika said his government will construct a new stadium at the Njamba Freedom Park.

He reiterated the pledge when he addressed a developmental rally in Lunzu, Blantyre, recently.

Government allocated K1.5 billion in the 2017/18 budget for designs and construction of the facility’s first phase.

The allocation was part of the K3.65 billion allocation to the ministry for sports infrastructure development. n

