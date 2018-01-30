



There are few reggae bands in the country. They include the Black Missionaries, Wailing Brothers and Soul Raiders. But add to this list the Mighty Ivory Band, a new reggae outfit that is just born.

The Balaka-based 10-member group comes with a promise to give people “pure reggae” vibes, according to its owner Chadza Charles Chigonjetso.

They do not have their own songs but perform those of other reggae artists such as Culture, Bob Marley and Lucky Dube. But watching them perform, one gets an impression that the group means serious business.

“We have come to stay. People should expect pure reggae vibes from us,” said Chigonjetso.

It started as Ghetto Youth Band before changing its name to Mighty Ivory Band. The band has so far performed in Lunzu, Blantyre with Young Generation Band and with Mulangeni Sounds in Balaka.

“We would like to produce our own album but will start with a single. We plan to hold shows across the country in collaboration with other notable musicians. All we want is for people to know that there is another reggae band,” said Chigonjetso, who is also the band’s front man.

According to Chigonjetso, the band draws inspiration from Lucius Banda’s Zembani Band that started from a scratch but established itself as one of the best music groups in the country.

Reggae dancehall artist Ishan Capital, who performed with the group during the 2018 New Year’s welcoming party in Balaka, described the outfit as a great band that has a future.

“They are matured and play good reggae. I am sure Malawians will love them. They should be taken seriously,” said the Abandoned Ship hit-maker.

Balaka alone now has three bands namely: Alleluya Band, Zembani Band and the Mighty Ivory Band.

