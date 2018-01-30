



A delegation from the City of Quelimane, Zambezia Province, in Mozambique has said there are a lot of untapped business opportunities in the City of Quelimane in education, infrastructure, transportation, among other sectors.

Speaking yesterday at Blantyre City Council (BCC), leader of delegation, Quelimane City Mayor, Manuel de Araujo, said, for instance, Malawians who are proficient in English Language can open up schools in Mozambique, which is a Portuguese-speaking country

“We are interested in education, we need English teachers. This is one of the opportunities that is emerging. As the relationship between our city and that of Blantyre grows from strength to strength, we need to gear up and find more [opportunities] for our people,” he said.

Araujo also highlighted plans to renovate Port Quelimane, making it the nearest point to the Indian Ocean for Malawi.

“It is only 400 kilometres from Malawi’s border in Mulanje to Quelimane, which is roughly a four-hour drive. When the port becomes fully operational, Malawians will be able to access goods with little transportation costs,” he said.

On the delegation, there were five business captains from Quelimane and six others from Milange District who were led by president of business people in Zambezia Province, Pela Melhoria do Ambiente de Negocios, some councillors and other officials from Quelimane City Council.

BCC Mayor, Wild Ndipo, said there are a lot of things that they are learning from the relationship with Quelimane.

“We have had problems in enforcing by-laws in the city— for instance, on waste management— but our counterparts have shared a leaf on how we can do better,” he said.

Quelimane and BCC have ties that date back to 2000.

Quelimane is the administrative capital of the Zambezia Province and is the province’s largest city.





