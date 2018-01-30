



By Chikondi Manjawira

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Mayor for Quelimane City in Mozambique, Manuel de Araujo has described the relationship that exist between cities of Quelimane and Blantyre as a catalyst for exploring different opportunities aimed at enhancing national development.

Manuel de Araujo made the remarks on Monday in Blantyre during a visit to Blantyre City Council aimed at strengthening relationship of the two cities Quelimane and Blantyre whose ties date back in the year 2000.

Manuel de Araujo said Blantyre is the closest city to Quelimane which provides untapped business opportunities ranging from education, infrastructure and transportation sectors to both cities’ residents thereby boosting economic growth.

Mayor for Quelimane city cited the renovation of Port Quelimane, whose plans are underway and that once completed, it will be a closest point to Indian Ocean for Malawi thereby benefiting people from the two cities and their nations at large.

“It is only 400 km from Malawi’s boarder in Mulanje to Quelimane which is roughly a four-hour drive. When the port becomes into full use then Malawians will able to access goods with little transportation cost,” he said.

In his remarks, BCC Mayor Wild Ndipo said there are a lot of things that the council is learning from the relationship.

“We have had challenges in enforcing by-laws such as those to do with waste management among others but this bilateral relationship has provided a conducive environment for sharing information on how best we can deal with such problems,” he said.

A delegation from the City of Quelimane of Zambezia Province in Mozambique consists of five business captains from Quelimane and six others from Milange District who were led by president of business people in Zambezia Province, Pela Melhoria do Ambiente de Negocios, some councilors and other officials from Quelimane City Council.

