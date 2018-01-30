



Award-winning female artist Sangie on Saturday said female acts need to stand up and start utilising platforms for them to shine in 2018.

With male acts dominating the creative industry in almost all the platforms, the ‘Mayi Wangwiro’ star said “women bring life and, so, as female artists, why should they fear when they bring life?”

She said 2018 is the time for women.

“We have stories to tell; so, let’s not be afraid. We have the talent. Let us lead the way and get to the top,” Sangie said.

She then revealed that she will be releasing an EP with four love songs.

“The year 2017 was great and crazy; people gave me support and I am grateful for that. Look out for an EP with four dancehall songs,” the 2017 Urban Music People (UMP) Best Female artist said.

Sangie said this at Chancellor College in Zomba soon after enjoying the limelight during Lake of Stars Festival’s Set It Off show at which she closed the chapter in The Great Hall.

“We made history tonight. We don’t often have such platforms in Malawi. Tonight it was all [about] female artists and I loved it,” she said.

The Set It Off show is one of the series of events that Lake of Stars Festival has put up this year as it celebrates its 15th anniversary.

After the Set It Off show, Lake of Stars Festival will host the Lake of Stars London on March 10 and then Lake of Stars Scotland on March 11 before the main festival in the country on September 28 to 30 at a venue to be announced.

The festival has returned this year after a one-year break.

The free Set It Off show, which also had the Little Theatre as another stage, saw ladies being on fire and, apart from performing, they also took control of the proceedings in all areas.

The female acts offered, among other things, poetry, music, dance, deejaying and theatre.

“It was magical and electric and the organisation has been good. Apart from female acts showcasing their skills, it was also an occasion to express issues affecting women,” Lake of Stars Festival spokesperson, Zilanie Gondwe, said.

Gondwe, who was part of Chitenje Changa monologues cast alongside Beatrice Mateyo, said they have a series of events this year ahead of the main festival, adding that this was a real departure from what they have been doing in the past.

“Let me also say that we have the Lilongwe Short Film Festival back this year,” she said.

However, some acts, such as poet Phindu Banda, had to endure a difficult time as the audience, which was dominated by students, lacked discipline with some preferring dance to poetry.

The event, which started in the afternoon and ended midnight, saw performances from Lily B, Rina, Lady Pace, Annemarie Quinn from UK, DJ Bubblegum and Kim of Diamonds.

The Set It Off show was funded by the Royal Norwegian Embassy through Hivos Foundation.





