A 15 year old girl committed suicide by hanging on Sunday after her parents advised her to stop having multiple sexual lovers.

The girl Bertha Anock, who was a primary school dropout, was staying with her parents.

According to Kanengo police deputy spokesperson Esther Mkwanda, earlier this month Bertha’s parents discovered that she was in love affairs with several boys.

“She was advised to stop seeing the boys as she was still young and unfortunately she went missing on January 28 in the morning.

“At round 7pm on the same day, she was found hanging from a tree which is about 100 metres away from her home,” Mkwanda said.

Police investigators from Lumbadzi Sub Station and medical practitioners from Lumbadzi health Centre visited the scene and confirmed that death was due to strangulation.

Bertha Anock hails from Chabaza village in the area of Traditional Authority Chitukula in Lilongwe.

Police are urging the general public to report matters to relevant authority for assistance rather than taking one’s life.