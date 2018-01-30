Unknown criminals have dug up a grave and went away with private parts of a 30-year-old man who died on 22 January after he committed suicide.

The incident is said to have happened on Sunday in the Area of Traditional Authority M`belwa in the district.

According to reports, Vasco Nkhoma died on 22nd January after hanging himself to death and was laid to rest on 23rd January at a cemetery around MBC location.

Yesterday on January 29, a woman was passing along the graveyard`s road and she discovered that the deceased`s grave had been tampered with.

She reported to the village`s Chief who later informed the police. Nkhoma`s body was retrieved from the graveyard and it was known that his private parts were cut off.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation to bring possible suspects to book.