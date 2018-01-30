Bangwe Police have arrested a 26 year old woman on allegations that she dumped in a pit latrine her own six months old baby boy, who later died in the hospital.

Limbe Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Widson Nhlane said in an interview on Monday that the suspect, Veronica James, who resides in Mpingwe dumped the baby, Bester Kasiya on Sunday when her husband was away.

“The suspect’s husband, Kenneth Kasiya, who is aged 40, left for work on this material day. At around 1400 hours, he received information that his child has been dumped into a nearby pit latrine by his wife.

“Police were informed and took the baby to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival,” said Nhlane.

Police is appealing to members of the community that if they have misunderstandings in their respective families the best way is to report the matter to police for proper solution.

James, who hails from Nsamphe Village, Traditional Authority Ngabu in Chikwawa District will appear before court to answer a charge of murder which contravenes section 209 of the penal code.